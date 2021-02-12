Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open to continue without crowds - organisers

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:12 IST
Tennis-Australian Open to continue without crowds - organisers

The Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days, organisers said, after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

"Australian Open sessions today and tonight will continue as planned with COVID safe protocols in place," organisers said in a statement.

"We are notifying ticket holders, players and staff that there will be no fans onsite at the AO for five days, commencing from Saturday 13 February."

