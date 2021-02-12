Left Menu

ISL 7: Satisfied with the way we played against Odisha, says Vicuna

After playing out a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said that he is satisfied with his side's performance.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:16 IST
ISL 7: Satisfied with the way we played against Odisha, says Vicuna
Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said that he is satisfied with his side's performance. Odisha's Diego Mauricio (45', 74') netted a brace while Jordan Murray (52) and Gary Hooper (68') were on the scoresheet for Kerala.

Kerala desperately needed a win to revive their playoff hopes but couldn't find a way past Odisha, a side they are yet to beat.The result meant ninth-placed Kerala are now level on points with SC East Bengal, who have a game in hand. "We wanted to win the match to get the points. We were much better (than Odisha) in both halves. We had too many chances and scored only two goals. And the opponent without too many chances they scored two goals. it is difficult to understand. This situation is difficult to explain and difficult to digest," Vicuna said after the game.

"I'm satisfied with the way we played. We are creating too many chances. But, perhaps, we had a problem with the balance. I think we are conceding too much. It is not possible to concede two goals in every game because it's difficult to score goals. In terms of scoring goals, we are good, we are scoring goals. We are creating chances in the opponent's halves," he added. Vicuna said that Kerala were much better in the first game in every aspect, but did not perform to their potential on Thursday.

"I think we were different. I think we were better in the first game. Much better. I think that we were the better team in every aspect, in possession of the ball, in creating chances," he said. Vicuna showed faith in midfielder Jeakson Singh who has recently been deployed as a centre-back and said that he can play in both positions.

"I think he (Jeakson) is a player that can play in both positions very well. To play in a new position, you need time, you need matches and you need to understand the job. But I think he can. He is a good defensive midfielder and can play in both positions," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of ex-UP minister's nephew found on railway tracks in Amethi

The body of a 20-year-old nephew of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was found on the railway track in Kharauna village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday morning, police said.The body of Shubham 20, who had gone...

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 synopsis, team uncovers swamp's stone roadway

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has already turned intense with several discoveries in the previous episodes. Now the team is giving their endeavors to track down the strange stone pathway in the swamp.The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees; UK's Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against 'dehumanizing' tabloid paper and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock Roll Hall of Fame nomineesRapper Jay-Z, 1980s pop group The Go-Gos, and rock band Foo Fighters were among first-time nominees announced on Wednesday f...

FACTBOX-Ten facts about child soldiers around the world

By Emeline Wuilbercq Feb 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could lead to more children being recruited by armed groups, the United Nations warned on Friday as the world marked the International Day Agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021