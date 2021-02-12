ISL 7: Satisfied with the way we played against Odisha, says Vicuna

After playing out a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said that he is satisfied with his side's performance. Odisha's Diego Mauricio (45', 74') netted a brace while Jordan Murray (52) and Gary Hooper (68') were on the scoresheet for Kerala.

Kerala desperately needed a win to revive their playoff hopes but couldn't find a way past Odisha, a side they are yet to beat.The result meant ninth-placed Kerala are now level on points with SC East Bengal, who have a game in hand. "We wanted to win the match to get the points. We were much better (than Odisha) in both halves. We had too many chances and scored only two goals. And the opponent without too many chances they scored two goals. it is difficult to understand. This situation is difficult to explain and difficult to digest," Vicuna said after the game.

"I'm satisfied with the way we played. We are creating too many chances. But, perhaps, we had a problem with the balance. I think we are conceding too much. It is not possible to concede two goals in every game because it's difficult to score goals. In terms of scoring goals, we are good, we are scoring goals. We are creating chances in the opponent's halves," he added. Vicuna said that Kerala were much better in the first game in every aspect, but did not perform to their potential on Thursday.

"I think we were different. I think we were better in the first game. Much better. I think that we were the better team in every aspect, in possession of the ball, in creating chances," he said. Vicuna showed faith in midfielder Jeakson Singh who has recently been deployed as a centre-back and said that he can play in both positions.

"I think he (Jeakson) is a player that can play in both positions very well. To play in a new position, you need time, you need matches and you need to understand the job. But I think he can. He is a good defensive midfielder and can play in both positions," he said. (ANI)

