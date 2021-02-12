Tennis-Serena overpowers Potapova to reach fourth round
Serena Williams's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title remained intact as she downed Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. The 39-year-old American will bid for a place in the quarter-finals against seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:57 IST
Serena Williams's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title remained intact as she downed Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. On the last day of crowds at the tournament before spectators are banned for at least five days due to snap COVID-19 lockdown, Williams slumped to a 5-3 deficit in an error-strewn first set and had to save two set points at Rod Laver Arena.
Potapova double-faulted to put the match back on serve and from there it was on Williams's terms. The 39-year-old American will bid for a place in the quarter-finals against seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Williams
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Australian Open
- American
ALSO READ
Wendy Williams talks about her one night stand with rapper Method Man
Serena Williams, Nadal, Halep win at Adelaide exhibition
Serena Williams keeps rolling in tuneup for Australian Open
Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup
Tennis-Clock ticking as Williams returns to Australia looking for 24