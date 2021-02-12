Sports News Roundup: Dodgers, Walker Buehler avoid arbitration with 2-year, $8M deal; Reports: Mariners agree to sign injured RHP Ken Giles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Dodgers, Walker Buehler avoid arbitration with 2-year, $8M deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Walker Buehler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal plus incentives, multiple outlets reported on Thursday. An arbitration hearing had been scheduled for Thursday for the 26-year-old right-hander, who can earn more than $12 million if he starts at least 28 games and wins the 2021 National League Cy Young Award.

Reports: Mariners agree to sign injured RHP Ken Giles

In a move geared more toward the 2022 season, the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent right-hander Ken Giles, according to multiple reports Thursday. Giles is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in October to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Normal recovery time is approximately one year at a minimum.

Bucs QB Tom Brady to undergo minor knee surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will undergo minor knee surgery, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians termed the upcoming procedure as a "clean up," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and again apologised for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the start. The resignation of Mori, 83, and a former prime minister, only months before the postponed Summer Games are scheduled to begin, will further erode confidence in the organisers' ability to pull off the event during a coronavirus pandemic.

Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury

World number one Ash Barty withdrew from the Australian Open doubles on Friday, raising concerns over her fitness for the singles as she manages a thigh strain. Barty played with her left thigh heavily strapped in her second round win over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova but downplayed the injury on Thursday, saying she was "fit as a fiddle."

Osaka enjoys the last of the crowds in third round win

Naomi Osaka swept into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in front of one of the last crowds allowed before Melbourne Park goes into lockdown. The Japanese third seed pounded down eight aces as she dominated her first career contest against the Tunisian world number 30 to set up a meeting with Spain's twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

Reports: Red Sox agree on 1-year deal with Marwin Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox and free agent super utility player Marwin Gonzalez have agreed on a one-year, $3 million deal, multiple outlets reported Thursday night. MLB.com also reported that the deal includes upwards of $1 million in potential incentives. Serena overpowers Potapova to reach fourth round

Serena Williams's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title remained intact as she downed Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. On the last day of crowds at the tournament before spectators are banned for at least five days due to snap COVID-19 lockdown, Williams slumped to a 5-3 deficit in an error-strewn first set and had to save two set points at Rod Laver Arena.

NBA fines Hawks PG Trae Young after late-game ref dispute

Not only did Trae Young lose a game Wednesday night, but now he'll lose some money on top of it. The NBA fined the Atlanta Hawks star point guard $20,000 on Thursday for what it deemed "inappropriate language toward a game official" in the immediate aftermath of the team's close loss to the Dallas Mavericks less than 24 hours earlier.

Players in 'bubble' as Australian Open continues without fans

The Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19. State Premier Daniel Andrews announced the measures after the highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 linked to Britain infected 13 people in Melbourne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)