HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:38 IST
Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11): 1900 EIGHTH SEED SCHWARTZMAN CRASHES OUT

Argentine eighth seed and world number nine Diego Schwartzman suffered a shock 6-3 6-3 6-3 defeat to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. 1708 ZVEREV DOWNS MANNARINO IN STRAIGHT SETS

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev sent down 19 aces and hit 35 winners to seal a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. 1647 OSAKA BAGS STRAIGHTFORWARD WIN

Three-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur. The Japanese third seed next faces Spaniard Garbine Muguruza. READ MORE:

Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury Osaka enjoys the last of the crowds in third round win

Players in 'bubble' as Australian Open continues without fans Serena locks down to beat Potapova and reach fourth round

Melbourne in new lockdown, bars fans from Australian Open Home favourite Kyrgios has work cut out with Thiem test in Melbourne

Feisty Italian affair ends in heated row Nadal unfazed by Mmoh, unruly fan at Australian Open

Medvedev extends winning streak to 16 matches Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Bandaged Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defence

Order of play Quotes from day four

1505 HSIEH BATTLES PAST ERRANI Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reeled off four straight games to snatch a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over Italian qualifier Sara Errani.

1500 WILLIAMS PASSES POTAPOVA TEST Serena Williams roared back from 5-3 down in the opening set to overcome Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2. The American will next face in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

1455 DIMITROV ADVANCES AS CARRENO BUSTA RETIRES ILL Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seeded 18th, secured a spot in the fourth round after Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire with illness, while trailing 6-0 1-0.

1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.

1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time.

1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.

The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

