Left Menu

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

The IOC will continue working hand-in-hand with his successor to deliver safe and secure Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021." ANDREW PARSONS, PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE "I sincerely hope that the domestic and international reaction over the last seven days can be harnessed so that society places greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion, not just in terms of gender representation, but race, sexuality, and persons with disabilities." MIZUHO FUKUSHIMA, HEAD OF OPPOSITION SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (Twitter) "This is the result of many, many women raising their voices.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:57 IST
QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.

THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE "The IOC fully respects President Mori's decision to step down and understands his reasons for doing so. The IOC will continue working hand-in-hand with his successor to deliver safe and secure Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021."

ANDREW PARSONS, PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE "I sincerely hope that the domestic and international reaction over the last seven days can be harnessed so that society places greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion, not just in terms of gender representation, but race, sexuality, and persons with disabilities."

MIZUHO FUKUSHIMA, HEAD OF OPPOSITION SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (Twitter) "This is the result of many, many women raising their voices. Of course this doesn't resolve the problem. We need to create a society of gender equality in all places. Let's get to work!"

KAZUO SHII, HEAD OF THE JAPAN COMMUNIST PARTY (Twitter) "The organising committee, the JOC, and the government need to reflect deeply on their response up to this point. It's necessary to use this as a chance to address the distortions in Japan, which as a society is behind in gender equality."

HAYLEY WICKENHEISER, IOC MEMBER AND SIX-TIME OLYMPIAN (Twitter) "Progress."

KENJI KIMIHARA, MARATHON SILVER MEDALLIST AT 1968 OLYMPICS (to Reuters) "That was a problematic comment of very grave nature. I think resignation would set things straight and help realise the Tokyo Games."

TAMMY PARLOUR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF WOMEN'S SPORT TRUST UK "The wider issue is not what one man says though, but how the Olympic movement can capitalise on its visibility to promote brilliant women across all sports and create greater diversity behind the scenes in leadership positions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Melbourne to enter new lockdown and bar tennis fans from Australian Open

Australias second-most populous city will enter a five-day snap coronavirus lockdown, authorities said on Friday, banning spectators for much of the Australian Open tennis tournament.A fresh COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantined hotel in...

Greet your guests with Alexa now!

The American multinational technology company Amazon announced that it is adding Alexa to its Ring Video Doorbells Pro, giving it the ability to interact with people when they visit your house. According to The Verge, the feature introduced...

Tikait to join 7 'mahapanchayats' in 3 states starting Feb 14

Beginning Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait would be attending seven farmers meetings planned across Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan to garner support for the ongoing stir against the new farm laws.These farmers meetings...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europes drugs regulator said on Friday it had launched a real-time review of CureVacs COVID-19 vaccine to speed up potential approvals and bring more shots to the region reeling from a surge in infections. The EU hopes to start giving out m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021