Left Menu

Desperate to be a part of IPL season: Joe Root

Ahead of the second Test against India, England skipper Joe Root on Friday said he is desperate to be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and explained why he did not register for the 2021 edition of the tournament.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:05 IST
Desperate to be a part of IPL season: Joe Root
England skipper Joe Root (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the second Test against India, England skipper Joe Root on Friday said he is desperate to be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and explained why he did not register for the 2021 edition of the tournament. "At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of," Root said in a virtual press conference.

Terming the decision not to put his name in the auction for the upcoming IPL season as a difficult one, Root asserted that it was the right move under the circumstances. "With the amount of international cricket and Test cricket, in particular, this year didn't feel like it was the right time (to enter the IPL auction). I didn't feel like I could throw in all my energy into it, which it deserves. And, I don't think it would set me up and set English cricket up best with what's to come. Very difficult decision. Hopefully, next year, there's more of an opportunity to potentially be part of the IPL or at least be in the auction," he added.

When asked about what impact it will have to play in front of the crowds for the first time since the pandemic Root said, "I think it will massively (impact). Having an atmosphere within the stadium is a massive part of international cricket what makes it special in many ways is that the interaction between fans and players. Obviously, when you come to India we all how passionate Indians are about cricket and it is a big part of life in many ways here. We are very much excited about that and we are looking forward for that." Root also announced England's final XII for the second Test: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

England have 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test of the four-match series by 227 runs. The second Test will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with 50 per cent spectators on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Melbourne to enter new lockdown and bar tennis fans from Australian Open

Australias second-most populous city will enter a five-day snap coronavirus lockdown, authorities said on Friday, banning spectators for much of the Australian Open tennis tournament.A fresh COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantined hotel in...

Greet your guests with Alexa now!

The American multinational technology company Amazon announced that it is adding Alexa to its Ring Video Doorbells Pro, giving it the ability to interact with people when they visit your house. According to The Verge, the feature introduced...

Tikait to join 7 'mahapanchayats' in 3 states starting Feb 14

Beginning Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait would be attending seven farmers meetings planned across Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan to garner support for the ongoing stir against the new farm laws.These farmers meetings...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europes drugs regulator said on Friday it had launched a real-time review of CureVacs COVID-19 vaccine to speed up potential approvals and bring more shots to the region reeling from a surge in infections. The EU hopes to start giving out m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021