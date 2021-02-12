HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11): 2335 PLAY SUSPENDED BRIEFLY IN DJOKOVIC-FRITZ CLASH

Play was suspended briefly at the Rod Laver Arena as fans were asked to leave the grounds, as per Victorian government and Tennis Australia orders ahead of a lockdown in the state. World number one Novak Djokovic was leading 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 against American Taylor Fritz at the time of suspension.

2331 SWIATEK BAGS EASY WIN OVER FERRO French Open champion and Polish 15th seed Iga Swiatek secured her 10th successive Grand Slam win after beating France's Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-3.

2240 THIEM FIGHTS BACK TO BEAT KYRGIOS IN FIVE SETS Austrian third seed Dominic recovered from a shaky start to clinch a comeback 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a thriller lasting three hours and 21 minutes.

Thiem next faces Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov. 2138 AUGER-ALIASSIME WINS ALL-CANADIAN BATTLE

Canadian 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated compatriot and 11th seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5 7-5 6-3 to set up a fourth-round meeting with Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. 2028 RAONIC DOWNS FUCSOVICS

Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic survived a mid-match wobble to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2) 5-7 6-2 6-2. 2027 HALEP BREEZES PAST KUDERMETOVA

Romanian second seed Simona Halep sealed a comfortable 6-1 6-3 victory over Russian 32nd seed Veronika Kudermetova. 1900 EIGHTH SEED SCHWARTZMAN CRASHES OUT

Argentine eighth seed and world number nine Diego Schwartzman suffered a shock 6-3 6-3 6-3 defeat to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. World number 114 Karatsev sent down nine aces and hit 50 winners, while Schwartzman failed to record any aces and managed only five winners.

Quotes from day four 1708 ZVEREV DOWNS MANNARINO IN STRAIGHT SETS

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev sent down 19 aces and hit 35 winners to seal a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. 1647 OSAKA BAGS STRAIGHTFORWARD WIN

Three-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur. The Japanese third seed next faces Spaniard Garbine Muguruza. 1505 HSIEH BATTLES PAST ERRANI

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reeled off four straight games to snatch a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over Italian qualifier Sara Errani. 1500 WILLIAMS PASSES POTAPOVA TEST

Serena Williams roared back from 5-3 down in the opening set to overcome Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2. The American will next face in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. 1455 DIMITROV ADVANCES AS CARRENO BUSTA RETIRES ILL

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seeded 18th, secured a spot in the fourth round after Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire with illness, while trailing 6-0 1-0. 1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas. 1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time. 1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND

Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena. 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius. The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

