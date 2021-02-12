Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Gundogan, Guardiola bag Premier League January honours

"I am very happy, but it is always a team effort," Gundogan, who is the first City player to win the award since striker Sergio Aguero in January 2020, said. "I have always been someone who does not pay a lot of attention to individual trophies but it is always nice to be recognised." City, who have 50 points after 22 games, host eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:37 IST
Soccer-Man City's Gundogan, Guardiola bag Premier League January honours

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan have been named Premier League Manager and Player of the Month respectively for January, the league said on Friday.

Guardiola, 50, led City to six successive league wins last month as they returned to the top of the table and took control of the title race with a five-point lead. City secured nine wins in all competitions during January, the most by a team in the top four tiers of English football in one month since the Football League was formed in 1888.

"What this team achieved in January – winning all our games, despite all the (COVID-19) restrictions we face – is remarkable," Guardiola said in a club statement. "This just shows how focused my players and staff are. They are incredible, and I am so proud to work alongside them."

Gundogan scored five league goals and beat team mate John Stones, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Leicester City's James Maddison and four others to the award. "I am very happy, but it is always a team effort," Gundogan, who is the first City player to win the award since striker Sergio Aguero in January 2020, said.

"I have always been someone who does not pay a lot of attention to individual trophies but it is always nice to be recognised." City, who have 50 points after 22 games, host eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen amateur Avani stuns top pros to win third leg of WPGT

Teenage player Avani Prashanth rode on an eagle followed by some steady golf to join an elite list of amateurs to grab the title of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.A brilliant final round of three-under 67 in the third leg of t...

Tennis-Djokovic survives to fight another day after injury scare

Top seed Novak Djokovic survived a major injury scare as he battled past American Taylor Fritz 7-61 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.The eight-time champion looked in serious trouble when an injury ...

Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

If Serena Williams somehow manages to conjure up another on-the-run, back-to-the-net, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot in her next Australian Open match, a local coronavirus flareup means there wont be any spectators to react with the apprec...

JSW Cement digitising sales & marketing operations

JSW Cement, a part of USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it is digitising its sales marketing operations.The move will provide its channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging Artificial Intelligence-based digital interventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021