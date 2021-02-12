Left Menu

Australian Open: Djokovic through to fourth round after hard-fought win over Fritz

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Friday stormed into the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open after a hard-fought win over Taylor Fritz.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:56 IST
Novak Djokovic with Taylor Fritz (Photo/ Australia Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Friday stormed into the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open after a hard-fought win over Taylor Fritz. Djokovic secured a 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 win over Fritz to advance in the competition. After losing the opening two sets, Fritz staged a stunning comeback and clinched the next two sets. However, Djokovic managed to defeat his opponent in the fifth set.

Earlier in the day, Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem pulled off a sensational comeback to squeeze past home favourite Nick Kyrgios in an entertaining third-round clash. Thiem registered a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory. The World No.3, who came back from two down to defeat Alexander Zverev in the US Open final last year, took three hours and 21 minutes to overcome Kyrgios and reach the fourth round in Melbourne for the fourth time in five years.

In the women's singles, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep successfully navigated the unknown, outclassing 32nd seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-3 in 1 hour and 18 minutes in the tournament to progress into the fourth round. The second seed hadn't previously clashed against Kudermetova, one of the rising stars of women's tennis, who's ranked at a career-high of 36 after scoring wins over top 10 players including Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova in the past six months.

Also, American tennis star Serena Williams registered her 90th win in the tournament to progress to the fourth round. Williams defeated Russian teenager Anatasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2, saving two set points in the first set and overcoming 31 unforced errors in the third-round clash at Rod Laver Arena. After facing a tough fight in the first set, Williams did not allow her opponent to make a comeback in the second set and completed an easy win in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka also returned to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third time in four years after seeing off Ons Jabeur in an entertaining clash at John Cain Arena. The Australian Open 2019 champion completed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Tunisian trailblazer - her 17th match win in a row - to set up a mouth-watering clash with Garbine Muguruza. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

