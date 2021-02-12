Left Menu

PSL 2021: PCB announces match officials for tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced match officials for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which will be held in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:17 IST
PSL 2021: PCB announces match officials for tournament
PSL logo (Image: Pakistan Super League's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced match officials for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which will be held in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22. Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven-member of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires to share umpiring responsibilities. These seven local umpires are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob (PCB Umpire of 2020), Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Zameer Haider.

"Former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Roshan Mahanama, along with PCB elite panelists Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees and Mohammad Javed Malik, will lead the playing control teams in the 34-match tournament," PCB said in a statement. The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, while Rashid Riaz will be the third umpire and Asif Yaqoob as the fourth umpire. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

Umpires and match referees: PCB Elite Panel of Umpires - Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza, and Zameer Haider. ICC Elite Panel of Umpires - Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth

PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees - Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees, and Mohammad Javed Malik. International Match Referee - Roshan Mahanama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait reports 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, 176,052 in total

Kuwait City Kuwait, February 12 ANIXinhua Kuwait reported on Friday 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 176,052. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced seven more deaths, taking the d...

Japan expected to approve Pfizer vaccine

Japans health minister says the efficacy of Pfizer vaccine was endorsed by a ministry panel, paving the way for a final approval within days.Health Minister Norihisa Tamura says a formal approval is expected Sunday. The vaccine is already a...

Meghan Markle wins privacy case against UK tabloid

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has won a legal case against the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. According to E News, on Thursday local time,...

Pondy CM announces cash payment via DBT for free rice scheme

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday announced that the Territorialgovernment has been remitting into bank accounts of each ofthe families in BPL below poverty line a sum of Rs 3,000 ascash equivalent to free rice for the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021