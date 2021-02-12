Left Menu

Leicester defender Justin out for season with ACL injury

Leicester defender James Justin will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires surgery, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.The 22-year-old Justin, who has played in 31 games in all competitions this season, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-0 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.Its a massive blow for us, Rodgers said.Third-place Leicester hosts Liverpool on Saturday with the defending champions three points behind their hosts.Justin had been walking around after Wednesdays game, giving hope that the injury wasnt serious, but scans revealed the damage.Hes been so robust, Rodgers said.

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:06 IST
Leicester defender Justin out for season with ACL injury

Leicester defender James Justin will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires surgery, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

The 22-year-old Justin, who has played in 31 games in all competitions this season, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-0 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

''It's a massive blow for us,'' Rodgers said.

Third-place Leicester hosts Liverpool on Saturday with the defending champions three points behind their hosts.

Justin had been walking around after Wednesday's game, giving hope that the injury wasn't serious, but scans revealed the damage.

''He's been so robust,'' Rodgers said. ''He's the one player that's virtually played nearly every game since he's come in, in a variety of positions, and performed at a very, very high level.'' Justin had started all 23 Premier League games this season, scoring twice and adding two assists. He scored in a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Feb. 6 after making a long run down the left side, collecting a pass from James Maddison and calming finishing on his second touch.

Rodgers said Justin had likely been earning consideration for an England roster spot.

The club said Justin would be sidelined for ''a lengthy spell.'' ACL surgeries are typically followed by six-to-12 months of rehabilitation.

Leicester trails Manchester City by seven points, though the leaders have a game in hand. Manchester United is in second place, two points better than the Foxes. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police arrests fifth accused

The Delhi Police has arrested the fifth accused in the killing of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma allegedly by a group of men following a quarrel at a birthday party in outer Delhis Mangolapuri area, police said.Sharmas brother Mannu 19, however, ...

3 killed in firing in gymnastics hall of college in Haryana's Rohtak

Three persons were killed and a few others injured in a firing incident in the gymnastics hall of a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they sai...

‘Constellation’ of post-COVID symptoms will impact global healthcare, says WHO

We know that this post-COVID-19 condition - or as some patients also call it long COVID and some clinicians call it long COVID - is a heterogeneous group of symptoms that occur after the acute illness, said Dr Janet Diaz, Team Lead, Health ...

U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery

New U.S. President Joe Bidens administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U.S. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021