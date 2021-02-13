Left Menu

Cricket-Rohit leads India recovery after top order crumbles

Moeen Ali marked his test recall by dismissing India captain Virat Kohli for a duck as England reduced the hosts to 106-3 at lunch on the opening day of the second match on Saturday. India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, lost opener Shubman Gill early on, also for nought, but Rohit Sharma's 85-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara steadied their innings.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 11:55 IST
Cricket-Rohit leads India recovery after top order crumbles

Moeen Ali marked his test recall by dismissing India captain Virat Kohli for a duck as England reduced the hosts to 106-3 at lunch on the opening day of the second match on Saturday.

India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, lost opener Shubman Gill early on, also for nought, but Rohit Sharma's 85-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara steadied their innings. However, England reclaimed control when Pujara and Kohli fell in successive overs on a spin-friendly track at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rohit was batting on 80 off 78 balls, with Ajinkya Rahane on five at the other end with a rebuilding job ahead of the Mumbai duo. Olly Stone, picked ahead of Chris Woakes, earlier trapped Gill lbw with his third delivery to give England the perfect start.

After the opening test was played behind closed doors, the familiar noise from the gallery was heard again as 15,000 fans were allowed back in the stadium. Rohit gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about with his flowing drives, reaching the 50-mark in 47 balls.

The opener pulled Ben Stokes for a six and smashed 13 boundaries in his free-flowing knock. Pujara made 21 before falling to left-arm spinner Jack Leach, and in the next over Moeen spun one through Kohli's defence to bowl him out.

Beaten by 227 runs in the first match of the four-test series, India dropped Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem, while resting Jasprit Bumrah for the match. All-rounder Axar Patel will make his test debut while left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav and quick Mohammed Siraj were recalled.

A combination of injury, poor form and their policy of resting key players prompted England to make four changes. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, seamer Stuart Broad, spin all-rounder Moeen and quick Stone were drafted in to replace Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Dom Bess and the injured Jofra Archer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Kannauj

Six members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.The accident took place around 4 am when a car moving on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway hit a...

NMIMS School of Hospitality Management invites applications for BBA-Hospitality Operations & Management program

The 3-year-long program is among the best hospitality management courses in India offering international exposure and multidimensional SVKMs NMIMS School of Hospitality Management SoHM, one of Indias leading educational institutes, invites ...

Chargesheet filed against 2 accused in forged bank guarantee bond in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Crime Branch on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused in a seven-year-old case related to issuance of a forged bank guarantee bond for an amount of Rs 1 crore fraudulently to a New Delhi-based busine...

Pak approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan has approved the emergency use of a second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, making it the fourth drug to be cleared by the regulatory authority to tackle the deadly virus, which has claimed over 12,000 lives in the country.Chinese company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021