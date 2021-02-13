Left Menu

Slumping Liverpool collapses in 3-1 loss at Leicester in EPL

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:37 IST
Slumping champion Liverpool fell to a third straight loss in the Premier League after a dramatic late collapse against Leicester, conceding three goals in seven minutes in a 3-1 defeat at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah's league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison's low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

A week after gifting Manchester City crucial goals in a 4-1 loss, the Brazil international collided with debutant center back Ozan Kabak as they attempted to cut out a long pass and the ball fell kindly for Jamie Vardy to run through and tap into an empty net.

Harvey Barnes capped Leicester's stunning fightback, running through unchallenged — after Liverpool conceded possession pushing for the equalizer — and slotting his finish past Alisson in the 85th.

Fourth-place Liverpool dropped six points behind Leicester, which climbed above Manchester United into second place, in the race for Champions League qualification. The champions are in danger of losing their place in the top four, with Chelsea and West Ham only one point further back, and any hopes of retaining the title seemingly are over now.

