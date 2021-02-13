Left Menu

Rugby-Two-try Watson leads England to comfortable win over Italy

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:52 IST
Rugby-Two-try Watson leads England to comfortable win over Italy

England put last week's Scotland defeat behind them with a six-try 41-18 Six Nations victory over Italy at Twickenham on Saturday as Anthony Watson scored two tries and Jonny May claimed a memorable one with an astonishing, acrobatic leap.

Italy took a shock second-minute lead with a try by Monty Ioane but England eventually took control with tries by Johnny Hill, Watson and, via an American-football style dive over a defender, May. The hugely impressive Watson got his second via a long-range interception then flanker Jack Willis came off the bench to score, before being carried off on a stretcher soon after with a serious-looking knee injury.

Italy grabbed a second through Tommaso Allan before England hit back through Elliot Daly, but were unable to add to their tally despite dominating the last 10 minutes.

Rugby-Two-try Watson leads England to comfortable win over Italy

