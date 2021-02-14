Left Menu

Rugby-Wales edge Scotland 25-24 in Six Nations thriller

The last laugh belonged to Wales in a breathless finale, however, as Rees-Zammit scored his second try via his own brilliant chip-and-chase. "We can be pleased with the character we showed, but for large parts of that game we were disappointing," said Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 01:03 IST
Rugby-Wales edge Scotland 25-24 in Six Nations thriller

Wales roared back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to complete a remarkable 25-24 Six Nations win over 14-man Scotland on Saturday, in a crackling encounter that saw momentum shift time and again.

Winger Darcy Graham darted onto a clever chip from Ali Price to score the first try, before the effervescent captain Stuart Hogg collected his own kick through to add another as Scotland showcased their inventive, incisive attack. After barely firing a shot in the first period, however, Wales fought back with tries from Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams, both wingers capping off deft handling down the backline. Prop Wyn Jones thudded over after a driving maul to score a third, as Scotland began to infringe at the breakdown.

A 54th minute red card for Zander Fagerson for an illegal clearout appeared to seal Scotland's fate, but Hogg reclaimed the lead for the home side with yet another brilliant score. The last laugh belonged to Wales in a breathless finale, however, as Rees-Zammit scored his second try via his own brilliant chip-and-chase.

"We can be pleased with the character we showed, but for large parts of that game we were disappointing," said Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones. Player of the match Rees-Zammit, 20, justified the hype surrounding his rapid rise to the national side not only with scorching breaks but an incredible late spiralled touchfinder.

Scotland, who opened the tournament in such style with a surprise 11-6 win over the much-fancied England, were left regretting poor discipline and several spurned chances to kick points late on. "We are bitterly disappointed, for large parts of the game we were in control of it," Hogg said after a game in which he showed world-class pace and kicking precision.

The result marks further progress for Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who came into the tournament under pressure after a string of defeats and a sense the side was drifting from the ferocious defense-led style instilled by predecessor Warren Gatland. Table-topping Wales will have the chance to make it three from three when they face England at home on Feb. 27, while Scotland face France away the next day. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Study sheds light on how coronavirus may hijack human cells

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats urge Senate to convict Trump for inciting deadly Capitol siege

Democratic prosecutors made their final arguments to skeptical Republicans on Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot that left five people dead and threatened the peaceful transfer of power in the Uni...

Earth falls on workers during railway construction work in

Two workers were killed and four others injured when earth fell on them at a Road UnderBridge RUB construction site in the GuwahatiLumding section of Northeast Frontier Railway NFR on Saturday, an official said here.During construction of t...

COVID vaccination drive: 1,856 beneficiaries receive second dose in Delhi

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 picked up the pace on Saturday as 1,856 healthcare workers, who had received their first shots on day one of the exercise four weeks ago, turned up to get their second dose.However, the turnout for the...

EU asks Hungary not to take opposition radio off air - letter

The European Unions executive asked Hungary to take urgent action to let an opposition radio station continue broadcasting after it lost an appeal against the removal of its licence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.The EU this week ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021