Cricket-India all out for 329 in second England test

India were all out for 329 on day two of the second test against England on Sunday. England are 1-0 up in the four-test series having won the opening match by 227 runs.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 10:15 IST
Moeen Ali was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-128, while Olly Stone returned 3-47 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. England is 1-0 up in the four-test series having won the opening match by 227 runs. Image Credit: ANI

India was all out for 329 on day two of the second test against England on Sunday. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the hosts in their first innings with 161, while Ajinkya Rahane (67) and Rishabh Pant (58 not out) struck half-centuries.

Moeen Ali was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-128, while Olly Stone returned 3-47 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. England is 1-0 up in the four-test series having won the opening match by 227 runs.

