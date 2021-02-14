Cricket-India all out for 329 in second England test
India were all out for 329 on day two of the second test against England on Sunday. England are 1-0 up in the four-test series having won the opening match by 227 runs.Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 10:15 IST
India was all out for 329 on day two of the second test against England on Sunday. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the hosts in their first innings with 161, while Ajinkya Rahane (67) and Rishabh Pant (58 not out) struck half-centuries.
Moeen Ali was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-128, while Olly Stone returned 3-47 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. England is 1-0 up in the four-test series having won the opening match by 227 runs.
