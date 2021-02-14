Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble
Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88. Kumble is also Indias leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is fourth.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:31 IST
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.
Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here. Ashwin's 266 wickets at home have come at an average of 22.67. Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88. Kumble is also India's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.
Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Terming children foreign terrorist fighters may lead to stigmatisation, dehumanisation: India at UN
US B-1B long-range heavy bomber to perform 'fly-by' at Aero India
Hrithik Roshan to start shooting for Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' in April
Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says
Badminton-Former doubles specialist Boe to coach Indian duo ahead of Tokyo Games