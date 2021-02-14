Left Menu

Rugby-France march on with rare Six Nations win in Dublin

The Irish dominated the opening quarter in a wet Aviva Stadium but could only manage a solitary penalty before brilliant French offloading, even while temporarily down a man, led to a try for captain Charles Ollivon. The visitors looked in total control but were nearly made to rue not putting the game well out of sight when an opportunistic Ronan Kelleher try straight after Damian Penaud got a second for France helped drag Ireland to within two points of an unlikely comeback win.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:30 IST
Rugby-France march on with rare Six Nations win in Dublin
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

France's bid to end a more than decade-long Six Nations title drought picked up further steam with a scrappy 15-13 victory over injury-hit Ireland on Sunday, their first win in Dublin in almost as long. The Irish dominated the opening quarter in a wet Aviva Stadium but could only manage a solitary penalty before brilliant French offloading, even while temporarily down a man, led to a try for captain Charles Ollivon.

The visitors looked in total control but were nearly made to rue not putting the game well out of sight when an opportunistic Ronan Kelleher try straight after Damian Penaud got a second for France helped drag Ireland to within two points of an unlikely comeback win. France defended staunchly and joined Wales at the top of the standings with two wins from two. They each face England before meeting in Paris on the final day while Ireland's Six Nations campaign is in tatters after their second successive defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama attack anniversary: People hold candle march at Singhu border

To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people took out a candle march at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack...

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentines Day. The Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She...

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021