HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11): 11.12 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-02-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 05:58 IST
Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 27C forecast.

