HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight
Highlights of day eight of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11): 11.12 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT
Play got underway as scheduled on the third day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park. One new locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in the 24 hours to Monday morning.
The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 27C forecast. READ MORE:
Battle-weary Nadal leads second week charge in Melbourne Australian Open order of play on Monday
Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic
Tennis-Halep battles past Swiatek to set up Serena showdown Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test
Third seed Thiem slumps out of Australian Open Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals
'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16
Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge
Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open
