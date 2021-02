Tennis-Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

Italian Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from his Australian Open fourth round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday due to an abdominal strain, organisers said.

Berrettini suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas will meet Spain's Rafa Nadal for a place in the last four of the year's opening Grand Slam.

