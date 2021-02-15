Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli, Ashwin fifties help India stretch lead to 416

England tasted success in the first over when Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for seven in a bizarre manner. Having stepped out to defend a ball, the batsman was trying to make his ground when he jammed his bat on the crease and lost his grip.

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass on a turning track, and Ravichandran Ashwin smashed an unbeaten fifty, as India stretched their lead to 416 at tea on day three of the second test against England on Monday.

The home side lost five wickets in the morning session but Kohli raised 96 runs with Ashwin to boost India's hopes of a series-levelling victory at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. India were 221-8 at the break with Ashwin batting on 68 and Ishant Sharma yet to open his account.

Earlier, Ben Foakes impressed with his glovework on his birthday and was involved in the first three dismissals of the morning session. England tasted success in the first over when Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for seven in a bizarre manner.

Having stepped out to defend a ball, the batsman was trying to make his ground when he jammed his bat on the crease and lost his grip. Foakes whipped off the bail before Pujara could get his foot back in. The wicketkeeper then pulled off a sharp stumping to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 26 off Jack Leach.

India promoted the dangerous Rishabh Pant ahead of Ajinkya Rahane to try to disrupt the spinners but it made no difference. Leach and Foakes combined for a second stumping to dismiss Pant for eight and Ollie Pope took a diving catch to send back Rahane for 10.

Home captain Kohli curbed his natural free-flowing game, rarely playing his trademark cover-drive, during a patient knock of 62 before Moeen Ali dismissed him for the second time in the match. Ashwin, who claimed 5-43 in England's first innings and is likely to play a key role with the ball later, made his 12th test fifty at his home ground.

