Left Menu

No. 1 Barty into Australian Open quarterfinals

Rogers capitalized to break and then hold and force Barty to again serve for the match.Barty made no mistakes the second time when she held at love to close it out.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:26 IST
No. 1 Barty into Australian Open quarterfinals

Top-ranked Ash Barty moved into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third straight year by beating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4.

Barty lost in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Sofia Kenin and didn't play another major tournament in 2020 after deciding to stay in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had two match points in the eighth game of the second set but made four consecutive errors. Rogers capitalized to break and then hold and force Barty to again serve for the match.

Barty made no mistakes the second time when she held at love to close it out. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman since 1978 to win the Australian title. She will next play No. 25 Karolina Muchova.

Muchova rallied from 5-2 down in the first set to upset 18th-seeded Elise Mertens 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Mertens won the Gippsland Trophy tuneup tournament at Melbourne Park before the Australian Open started and won the first four games against Muchova but then started to tighten up as the Czech player found her range with her big ground strokes.

Muchova is into the quarterfinals at a major for the second time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Indian Achiever’s Club announces 25 winners from India for the year 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra India The Indian Achievers Club today announced the first edition of 25 winners of 50under50 age category, awarding and recognising individuals for their outstanding service in social work and respective professional spa...

2020 combined matric examination not compromised: Hugh Amoore

The 2020 combined matric examination was not compromised, while the leaks were only limited to a small group.This is according to the Department of Basic Educations National Investigations Task Team NITT Chairperson, Hugh Amoore, who was le...

Pak begins registration of elderly for COVID-19 vaccination

Pakistan on Monday started registration of elderly people aged 65 years and above to vaccinate them against the deadly coronavirus, as the national tally of the COVID-19 cases reached 564,077.Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also chief o...

Disha Ravi sent 'toolkit' document to Greta Thunberg through Telegram app, says Delhi Police at press conference.

Disha Ravi sent toolkit document to Greta Thunberg through Telegram app, says Delhi Police at press conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021