Left Menu

Tennis-Czech Muchova knocks out Mertens to set up Barty clash

Czech Karolina Muchova recovered from a shaky start to defeat Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6(5) 7-5 on Monday and set up an Australian Open quarter-final against world number one Ash Barty. Mertens, seeded 18th at Melbourne Park, came into the contest having won 30 matches since the women's tour restarted in August – the most by any player during that period.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:37 IST
Tennis-Czech Muchova knocks out Mertens to set up Barty clash

Czech Karolina Muchova recovered from a shaky start to defeat Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6(5) 7-5 on Monday and set up an Australian Open quarter-final against world number one Ash Barty.

Mertens, seeded 18th at Melbourne Park, came into the contest having won 30 matches since the women's tour restarted in August – the most by any player during that period. She beat Muchova in straight sets at the end of last year in Ostrava in their only previous meeting and opened up a 4-0 lead in the first set with a double break of serves.

But 25th seed Muchova found her range at Margaret Court Arena and stormed back into the match to get back on level terms before claiming the opening set in a tiebreaker. The 24-year-old got an early break in the second set but Mertens fought back to level at 2-2.

The players seemed headed for another tiebreaker but Muchova picked up the crucial break in the 11th game and converted her first match point when Mertens netted a return. "It was a little bit slow start there from my side, but Elise played good," Muchova told reporters. "I think she didn't make any mistake and she was pushing me.

"Got back on the track at four-Love and kept fighting, kept playing every ball, trying to put it in and then go for my shots." The match against Barty will be a second Grand Slam quarter-final for the Czech who reached the last eight at Wimbledon in 2019.

"It's a big challenge, and I definitely will have to bring my best tennis to compete with her and to have a good match out there," Muchova said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 18-19 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in pipeline: Harsh Vardhan

About 18-19 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 are in the pipeline and in different clinical trial stages, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccinations against COV...

Spanish house sales tumble in 2020 amid pandemic

House sales in Spain tumbled 18 in 2020, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday, with tourist hotspots like the Balearic and Canary Islands hardest-hit amid the economic hardships caused by COVID-19. A months-long home confinement...

Volkswagen India launches turbo edition of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the turbo edition of its flagship models hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh, respectively.The special edition Polo and Vento are powered by Vol...

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021