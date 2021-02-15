Left Menu

Australia Legends have pulled out of the Road Safety World Series T20 which will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 2-21, 2021 because of the team's inability to travel due to strict Covid-19 restrictions Down Under.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:41 IST
Road Safety World Series T20: Australia Legends pull out due to travel restrictions Down Under
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Image Credit: ANI

Australia Legends have pulled out of the Road Safety World Series T20 which will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 2-21, 2021 because of the team's inability to travel due to strict Covid-19 restrictions Down Under. England and Bangladesh Legends are the two new teams in the Road Safety World Series T20.

Bangladesh Legends have been included as a replacement to the Australian Legends. England Legends have been included as the sixth team in the event. The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020, due to the pandemic. All remaining matches will be now played in the newly-built 65,000 capacity stadium in Raipur.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this annual T20 League aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads and create awareness towards road safety in the country. The Unacademy Road Safety World Series is an initiative by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with the Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Little Master Sunil Gavaskar as the Commissioner of the Series and Sachin Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League. Education technology platform Unacademy is the title sponsor and Viacom18 is the broadcast partner of the league.

Founder of the Road Safety World Series, who is also a Senior Member in the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra, Chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range), and who was recently honoured by Wockhardt Foundation with India Corona Warrior Award, Ravi Gaikwad said: "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the England Legends and the Bangladesh Legends to the Unacademy Road Safety World Series. Their participation will add to the competitive spirit of this exciting series. The importance of this series has gained further relevance given the fact that the number of deaths due to road accidents haven't lessened even during the pandemic. We all need to carry on with our efforts to create maximum awareness towards road safety and save as many lives as possible on Indian roads." (ANI)

