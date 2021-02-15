Left Menu

AIFF DC calls Fowler, Tony Grant in two separate code violation cases

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler, who is currently on a four-game suspension on Monday was once again called upon by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for use of abusive language.

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler, who is currently on a four-game suspension on Monday was once again called upon by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for use of abusive language. The incident had happened in a post-game altercation against Hyderabad FC players in their match played on Friday, February 12 at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Fowler has now been reported of 'hurling abuses towards the opponent team from the stands' in the fresh case reported by the AIFF DC. Fowler has time till February 18 to respond to the show-cause notice in his defence.

In a separate case however pertaining to the same game, SCEB assistant coach Tony Grant has been show-caused for 'making derogatory comments against both match officials and Hyderabad FC head coach in the post-match press conference. Grant is now required to respond to AIFF by 2 pm, February 17. (ANI)

