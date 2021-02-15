Left Menu

Formula One-Alonso leaves Swiss hospital after surgery

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, television network Cuatro reported on Monday.

Footage from Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine team after two years out of the sport.

