Left Menu

Soccer-Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp

But fans can think about other things, nobody needs to worry," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig. "Rumours of me quitting or taking break?

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:39 IST
Soccer-Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Monday shot down speculation that he could leave the Premier League champions amid a dismal run of form and said he was determined to turn around their flagging fortunes. Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left Liverpool in fourth, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, and led to rumours that Klopp could walk away from the club.

Fans showed their support for the 53-year-old German by unfurling a 'Juergen Klopp YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone)' banner outside Anfield. "I am grateful for the support. But fans can think about other things, nobody needs to worry," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig.

"Rumours of me quitting or taking break? Neither (is true). I don't need a break. Everyone knows it has been a tough time but it wasn't just last three weeks, it was longer than that. "I've worked in football for 30 years, I don't carry things around. Nobody has to worry. The beard gets more and more grey, I don't sleep a lot but I am full of energy."

Klopp attributed Liverpool's poor recent form to individual mistakes rather than collective failures and said the team were confident heading into Tuesday's game, which was moved to Hungary from Leipzig due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between Germany and Britain. "The mood is okay. We are ready to go... Nobody is happy being fourth in the league and only having 40 points. We have to deal with the situation," he added.

Klopp said midfielder Naby Keita had returned to training after shaking off an ankle injury but would not travel with the team to Hungary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations for upcoming assembly bypolls in Rajasthan can be filed online: Official

Nominations for the upcoming assembly bypolls in Rajasthan can be filed online, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Monday.The schedule for the bypolls in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, Sahada and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies, nece...

Maha BJP chief won from seat nurtured by woman MLA: NCP leader

BJP leader Chandrakant Patilcontested the 2019 Assembly polls from a seat nurtured by awoman leader, Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leaderJayant Patil taunted on Monday, and asked if there was anycourage in doing such a thing.State Wat...

NCP expels Kerala MLA Mani C Kappan for 'anti-party' activities

A day after Pala MLA Mani C Kappan joined the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled him for his anti-party activities. Sharad Pawar has expelled MLA Mani C Kappan with immediate eff...

Brazil Governor Joao Doria hospitalized for routine tests, hospital says

Joao Doria, the governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, was hospitalized on Monday for routine tests, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement, without giving further details.Dorias office said the tests were routine, and he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021