Left Menu

New Zealand slams Australia over woman detained in Turkey

Turkish authorities said on Monday that three New Zealanders, including a woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, have been caught trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government unilaterally cancelled her citizenship, Ardern said in her statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 07:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 07:36 IST
New Zealand slams Australia over woman detained in Turkey

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey with alleged links to the Islamic State. Turkish authorities said on Monday that three New Zealanders, including a woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, have been caught trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria.

The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government unilaterally cancelled her citizenship, Ardern said in her statement. Ardern said it was wrong that New Zealand should shoulder the responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six, has resided in Australia since that time, has her family in Australia and left for Syria from Australia on her Australian passport.

"Any fair minded person would consider this person an Australian, and that is my view too," Ardern said. "We believe Australia has abdicated its responsibilities in relation to this person and I have personally made that point to Prime Minister Morrison," Ardern said referring to Australia's leader.

Turkish authorities said the 26-year-old woman was identified as a DAESH (Islamic State) terrorist. Ardern said she had been travelling with two children. "The welfare of the children also needs to be at the forefront in this situation. These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own," Ardern said.

"We will be engaging with the Turkish authorities, and given there are children involved, their welfare will be top of mind in our response,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syringe shortage hampers Japan's COVID-19 vaccination roll out

Japan is scrambling to secure special syringes to maximise the number of COVID-19 vaccine shots used from each vial, but manufacturers are struggling to ramp up production quickly, raising fears that millions of doses could go waste.Japan, ...

Bayern Munich held to a draw by Arminia in a six-goal thriller

Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw by Arminia in the Bundesliga here on Tuesday. The 16th-placed club, Arminia, dominated the early proceedings of the match and took a lead in just the ninth minute of the game. Michel Vlap scored the ope...

Ireland to lock horns with Netherlands before they host South Africa, Zimbabwe for limited-overs tours

Ireland is set to host Zimbabwe and South Africa for limited-overs fixtures after they play an away series against the Netherlands in June this year. Cricket Ireland has confirmed that a three-match mens ODI series against the Netherlands w...

5 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Maharashtra

As many as five people have been killed and at least five others were injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night.The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.More information is awaited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021