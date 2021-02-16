Left Menu

ISL 7: Goa aim for full 3 points against Odisha

When the Indian Super League (ISL) season was halfway through, few would have looked past FC Goa while making the list of semi-finalists. However, six draws later, they are now hanging on to that playoff spot by the skin of their teeth.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:34 IST
ISL 7: Goa aim for full 3 points against Odisha
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

When the Indian Super League (ISL) season was halfway through, few would have looked past FC Goa while making the list of semi-finalists. However, six draws later, they are now hanging on to that playoff spot by the skin of their teeth. When they take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium here on Wednesday, Juan Ferrando's men will be vying to break that unwanted streak. Goa currently lies in fourth, level on points with fourth-placed Hyderabad and only two points adrift of Bengaluru FC in sixth.

Ferrando knows that the game against bottom-dwellers Odisha is their best chance of getting three points among the three games that remain. However, he will have to deal with multiples absences. "We have some injuries. But I'm not scared because we have a very good squad. The problem is that we only had two days to prepare. But about the players, I am not upset because we have a very good squad and everybody can help the team," said Ferrando in an official ISL release.

Goa has made something of a habit of coming back to salvage points after going behind, something that they did in their last-gasp draw against Chennaiyin FC. No team has won more points after conceding the first goal than them. However, Ferrando will be wondering why his team only wakes up after going behind. "At this moment, our mentality is to continue working. It is not possible to change more details. I hope these draws in the future will be wins," said Ferrando.

Odisha, meanwhile, is trudging along from defeat to defeat. This season's stats make for some dismal reading for them. They've lost ten matches, the most by any team, and kept just one clean sheet, the least by any team. It has been eight games since they last tasted a win. Their last three games have seen them concede a whopping nine goals. However, their interim head coach Gerald Peyton sounded confident ahead of the contest against Goa. "I'm going to stay with the facts. Goa is a good passing team. I know how they will play against us. I know their tactics. Without giving tactics away, we will play a certain way. It's going to be important that we start straight from the off," said Peyton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pocket HRMS continues its award-winning streak at World HRD Congress 2021

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- In a great and thrilling start to 2021, Indias leading cloud-based SaaS HR management software, Pocket HRMS, has been adjudged as the Best HRMS Software in one of the first physical mega HR event o...

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021