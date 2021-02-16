Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern defender Alaba to leave at season end after 13 years

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba said on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season, parting ways after 13 years following the two sides' recent failure to agree on a new deal. Bayern won the Club World Cup title last week to cap a sensational 2019/2020 season with six titles in total.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:48 IST
Soccer-Bayern defender Alaba to leave at season end after 13 years

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba said on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season, parting ways after 13 years following the two sides' recent failure to agree on a new deal. "I decide after this season to do something new, to leave the club," 28-year-old Alaba told a virtual news conference a day after their 3-3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

"It was no easy decision because I have been here for 13 years and this club is close to my heart," he said, adding that he had not decided where he would go next. The Austria international has been linked with several English Premier League clubs, while Real Madrid have also reportedly shown an interest in signing the versatile defender.

Bayern in November withdrew a contract offer for Alaba, who has been at the club since junior level in 2008, after talks dragged on for months over the player's annual salary. Alaba has been hugely successful at Bayern, having won two Champions League trophies, nine league titles and six German Cups among other silverware.

He has played as both fullback and centre back as well as down the wing in the past, and has been a starter for almost a decade as well as a fan favourite. Bayern won the Club World Cup title last week to cap a sensational 2019/2020 season with six titles in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Witcher Season 2: Creator shares filming updates on Twitter, what more we know

The Witcher Season 2 is one of the most anticipated fantasy drama web series the viewers are waiting for over one year. Season 1 was released in December 2019. We all know that Netflix has already renewed the drama series for Season 2 with ...

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

India's boxing contingent for Tokyo Olympics unlikely to go past 9 as world qualifiers cancelled

With the IOC deciding to scrap the Olympic world qualifiers for boxing because of the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 restrictions, India is unlikely to add to the unprecedented nine who have made the cut for the Tokyo Games in July...

TIMELINE-New Ebola outbreaks in Guinea, DR Congo pose regional risk

A TIMELINE is a sidebar that lists in chronological order events related to a major news story. By Nita BhallaNAIROBI, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo are racing to contain fresh outbreaks of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021