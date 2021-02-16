Left Menu

Ahmedabad pink ball Test sold out, will take decision on crowds in IPL shortly: Ganguly

And thats what it is, the tickets have gone, as well as for the T20s which will follow the Tests, Ganguly said.The second Test between India and England in Chennai marked the return of spectators for an international match in India after COVID-19 outbreak forced a complete shutdown of sporting activity in March last year.The BCCI is also contemplating allowing spectators in the IPL, which is slated to begin in the second week of April.This year is going to be big as well because of what it is.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:54 IST
Ahmedabad pink ball Test sold out, will take decision on crowds in IPL shortly: Ganguly

A delighted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced that all tickets for the pink ball Day/Night Test between India and England in Ahmedabad have been ''sold out'', adding that a call on entry of spectators in the upcoming IPL will also be taken shortly.

The pink ball Test between India and England is slated to begin at the Motera, the the world's biggest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad from February 24 and the authorities have decided to allow 50 per cent spectators.

''Ahmedabad is completely sold out. Happy to see normalcy back,'' Ganguly told Star Sports in an interview. ''I spoke to Jay Shah and he's very keen on these Test matches. Just for him also cricket is coming back to Ahmedabad after six-seven years because they built the new stadium,'' former India captain said.

The fixture will be the second time India host a Day/Night Test. The first was played in Kolkata against Bangladesh in 2019.

''I have told him we have set an example with pink-ball Test last year in Kolkata, so it cannot go beyond that and we want to see every seat and stand full. And that's what it is, the tickets have gone, as well as for the T20s which will follow the Tests,'' Ganguly said.

The second Test between India and England in Chennai marked the return of spectators for an international match in India after COVID-19 outbreak forced a complete shutdown of sporting activity in March last year.

The BCCI is also contemplating allowing spectators in the IPL, which is slated to begin in the second week of April.

''This year is going to be big as well because of what it is. We'll see whether we can get the crowd back into the IPL, it's a decision we'll have to take very shortly. But it's going to be another great tournament,'' Ganguly said. Talking about the IPL mini-auction, to be held on Thursday, Ganguly said: ''It is not a big auction but a lot of teams will have a lot to fill. Specially Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super King's will have a lot of work to do in the auction. The former Indian skipper added that a pink ball Test will be a permanent fixture in every home series.

''Absolutely. One pink-ball Test in a series is ideal. Every generation goes through changes, pink ball is one of the main changes for Test match cricket, and to keep Test match cricket alive.

''I think with packed Ahmedabad stadium the next week will be another great sight for everyone.'' On the personal front, Ganguly, who underwent two rounds of angioplasty last month, said he is feeling 'fit and fine.' ''I'm feeling absolutely fine. Yes, there was a bit of scare but luckily it wasn't as scary as everyone thought. I'm fit and fine and I'm back to work.'' PTI APA KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of Puducherry LG: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kiran Bedi will cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said Tuesday night. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge of Puducherry.The Presi...

SC asks Gorakhpur AIIMS to conduct test for students barred earlier due to lack of attendance

The Supreme Court Tuesday came to the rescue of eleven first year students of MBBS course, who were barred from taking up examination on account of shortage in attendance, by asking AIIMS, Gorakhpur to conduct separate test for them without...

COVID recovery rate is 97.68 per cent in Nagaland

The recovery rate of coronaviruspatients increased Tuesday to all time high of 97.68 per centin Nagaland, while the caseload in the northeastern state roseto 12,190, the health department said.A total of 16 petients were cured of the infect...

Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday. The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021