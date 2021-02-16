Left Menu

David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years

The 28-year-old Austrian has played 415 games for Bayern in all competitions and started all but two of the teams league games so far this season.Alaba and Bayern were in talks about a new contract but the club said in November that the negotiations had broken down.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:16 IST
David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years

David Alaba will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season after 13 years with the Bundesliga club, making him one of the most sought-after free agents in European soccer.

The Austrian, who can play in defense and midfield, said Tuesday he hasn't yet committed to a new club.

“First of all, I'd like to have a new challenge,'' he said. “I'd like to develop further as a player.” The announcement came two days after Bayern signed French defender Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig on a five-year contract. He is likely to be a replacement for Alaba, who has been used almost exclusively in defense by coach Hansi Flick.

Besides nine German titles — and a strong likelihood of a 10th this season — Alaba has won the German Cup six times and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 and last year.

Alaba said he thought he could play for another four to seven years and has been “thinking about how my career could look” in that time. Media reports in various countries have linked Alaba with a possible move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or to the Premier League.

Alaba joined Bayern in 2008 and came through the club's youth and reserve teams. The 28-year-old Austrian has played 415 games for Bayern in all competitions and started all but two of the team's league games so far this season.

Alaba and Bayern were in talks about a new contract but the club said in November that the negotiations had broken down. The talks were put into the spotlight in September when honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness labeled Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, a “money-grubbing piranha” on television. Alaba indicated he was dismayed by the comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

20 women, 2 kids among 47 dead as bus falls into canal in MP

At least 47people, including 20 women and two children, were killed whena packed private bus skidded off the road and plunged into awater-filled canal in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district onTuesday morning, a senior official said.The accident ...

UK PM backs Biden's call to pressurise China to release raw data on COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed the call by US President Joe Biden to put pressure on China to release raw data relating to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Johnsons backing comes as Washington raised concerns over the po...

Dubai's Sheikha Latifa issues video from 'villa jail'- BBC Panorama

The BBCs investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubais daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Sheikha Latifa bint Moha...

Pakistan, France relations still 'poisoned' over Prophet Muhammad caricature controversy: Report

Ties between Pakistan and France continue to remain poisoned even four months after the controversy over caricatures of the Prophet, which led to thousands of anti-French protestors rallying the streets of Pakistan against President Emmanue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021