Soccer-Referee Dean to make Premier League return after death threats

Both decisions were overturned on appeal. The 52-year-old had requested not to be involved in the subsequent round of Premier League fixtures but took charge of Leicester City's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Soccer-Referee Dean to make Premier League return after death threats

Referee Mike Dean will return to officiate in the Premier League on Saturday, having opted out of last weekend's games after he and his family received death threats in backlash to controversial red card decisions. He will take charge of the game between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.

Dean was targetted after he sent off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek during their 9-0 defeat at Manchester United and West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek in their 0-0 draw away to Fulham. Both decisions were overturned on appeal.

