Left Menu

Soccer-Brilliant Mbappe scores three as PSG outclass Barcelona

The insatiable Mbappe looked hungry for more though and after being denied a third goal of his own by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he completed his treble in the 85th minute by curling the ball past the German into the top corner. Barca overcame a 4-0 defeat to PSG in a last-16 first leg in 2017 by winning the second leg at home 6-1 but the Catalans now face another daunting task in turning this tie around when they visit the Parc des Princes on March 10.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 03:26 IST
Soccer-Brilliant Mbappe scores three as PSG outclass Barcelona
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe fired in a stunning hat-trick as his side overcame the absence of Neymar to thrash Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday to move within full view of the last eight. Lionel Messi had blasted Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the French champions level with a classy piece of control and finishing to complete a flowing team move also involving Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa.

Mbappe, who had not scored in the Champions League knockouts for two years before Tuesday, smashed PSG into the lead in the 65th minute while Moise Kean took advantage of some woeful Barca marking to head in a third goal for the visitors in the 70th. The insatiable Mbappe looked hungry for more though and after being denied a third goal of his own by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he completed his treble in the 85th minute by curling the ball past the German into the top corner.

Barca overcame a 4-0 defeat to PSG in a last-16 first leg in 2017 by winning the second leg at home 6-1 but the Catalans now face another daunting task in turning this tie around when they visit the Parc des Princes on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run

Liverpools Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on target to snap a three-match losing run as their side stunned RB Leipzig 2-0 in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg on Tuesday. Juergen Klopp has written off his teams chances of winnin...

Soccer-We needed the win against Leipzig, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpools 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run. It was the game we wanted, the ...

Soccer-Majestic Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1

Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as his side overcame the absence of Neymar to thrash Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday to move within full view of the quarter-finals.Lionel...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar military promises new election; Suu Kyi faces additional charge

Myanmars military junta promised on Tuesday that there would be an election and it would hand over power as police filed an additional charge against toppled former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.It also defended its Feb. 1 seizure of power, denyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021