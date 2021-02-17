Left Menu

Tennis-Crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews announced the lifting of the lockdown but said the crowds allowed into Melbourne Park for the semi-finals and finals of the Grand Slam might be reduced from the originally agreed 25,000 a day. "There will be meeting early this afternoon ...

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 07:22 IST
Tennis-Crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will be able to open its gates to fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews announced the lifting of the lockdown but said the crowds allowed into Melbourne Park for the semi-finals and finals of the Grand Slam might be reduced from the originally agreed 25,000 a day.

"There will be meeting early this afternoon ... where we go through and work through exactly what is a safe number and that decision will be made as soon as possible," Andrews told reporters. "They were already reduced, they may have to be reduced a little bit further, but that matter will be resolved in the next few hours."

Tournament organisers said they expected crowds would be back on Thursday and would make a full statement later on Wednesday after the details were worked out. Fans were shut out of the precincts of Melbourne Park from last Saturday after a small outbreak in the city of the COVID-19 variant associated with Britain. The state reported no locally acquired coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Tournament organisers will be desperate for fans to return after spending a huge amount of money to get the tournament up and running, including some A$40 million ($31 million) on putting players through 14 days of quarantine. Tickets were already available for purchase online on Wednesday morning ahead of the government's announcement, with some seats for Sunday's men's final at Rod Laver Arena still available at A$550 each.

"I assume people have bought those tickets, they assume there would be some risk involved in that given that I have only made these announcements now," Andrews added. "We're going to finish up with crowds in lots of different places. We're going to finish up with people being able to move freely because this short and sharp circuit-breaker lockdown has worked."

($1 = 1.2898 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Shimane prefecture mulls pulling out of torch relay -Kyodo

Japans Shimane prefecture is considering pulling out of the Olympic torch relay due to its dissatisfaction with the central government and Tokyos handling of COVID-19 containment measures, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday. The possible boyc...

Tennis-Barty's bid for home success ends in quarter-final defeat

World number one Ash Bartys bid to become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 ended in a 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.The Czech 25th seed rallied after a lengthy medical timeout in the ...

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Google on Tuesday announced the general availability of a new feature that allows Workspace admins to define specific audiences for link sharing in Google Drive. Previously, the feature was available in beta.Target audiences allow admins to...

Texas freeze hits northern Mexico with $2.7 billion blackout

Factories across parts of northern Mexico on Tuesday reported 2.7 billion in losses from blackouts that extended to a second day on limited natural gas supplies from Texas, where a rare winter freeze has left millions of users without light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021