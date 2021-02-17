ISL 7: Scouting was bad, expectations were higher than reality, says Kerala Blasters' Vicuna

After suffering a 4-0 defeat against Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said the expectation from the side was higher than the reality in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL). Hyderabad FC outclassed Kerala Blasters 4-0 in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

A brace from Fran Sandaza (58, 63') and goals from Aridane Santana (86') and Joao Victor (90') helped Hyderabad climb to third on the table. The result meant Kerala Blasters are now mathematically out of the playoff race. "It's not a question to say this part is good and that is bad. I think, with the result we have, our scouting of the players was bad and the plans and expectations were higher than the reality. But I think this is something we have to analyse at the end of the season," said Vicuna at the post-match press conference.

Vicuna feels the match was evenly poised after the first goal but as soon as the second was netted the Kerala Based club lost the chance to walk away with three points. "We lost 4-0 but we played a decent first half and had the best two chances [in the opening period]. Prasanth [Karuthadathkuni] had one and the second was for Gary Hooper," said Vicuna.

"I think the match was very even till the first goal. Unfortunately, we made another defensive mistake for the second goal and that's where the match was finished for us," he added. When pressed over individual errors by his players, Vicuna added: "Football is a sport of mistakes. We are working in the training sessions to play well and avoid mistakes, but the players commit mistakes, you know. Unfortunately, a senior player with a lot of experience committed two mistakes and that has been the case for the entire season."

Kerala Blasters FC will now lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Sunday. (ANI)

