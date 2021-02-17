Left Menu

Root apologises to Ali for saying all-rounder 'chose' to go home after second Test: Reports

PTI | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:11 IST
Root apologises to Ali for saying all-rounder 'chose' to go home after second Test: Reports
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

England skipper Joe Root has apologized to Moeen Ali for saying that the all-rounder has ''chosen'' to go home after the second Test though it was already agreed upon as part of the national team's rotation policy, according to reports.

After taking eight wickets and top-scoring with an 18-ball 43 in England's second innings on Tuesday in the second Test against India in Chennai, his first match since Ashes 2019, Ali chose to stick to the original plan and left for the United Kingdom for a 10-day break.

According to a report in 'Mirror' newspaper, Root apologized to Ali at the team hotel for saying that ''he has chosen'' to go home.

A few other British newspapers also reported on similar lines. Following a 317-run loss to India in Chennai on Tuesday, Root had said: ''Moeen has chosen to go home. It's obviously been a very tricky tour for him. As we mentioned at the start (of the winter), if players feel like they need to get out of the bubble, then that's been an option. It is really important that we stand by that.

''With Moeen it wasn't more asking if he wanted to stay, it was a decision he had chosen. Of course, we wanted as many players available for as long as possible, but you also want them to be very comfortable here.'' Jos Buttler, an all-format player like Ali, went home after the first Test and will be back in India for the tour's limited-overs leg. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were rested for the recent Test series in Sri Lanka. There was an intense debate around Jonny Bairstow's unavailability for the first two Tests in India but he too was rested after the Sri Lanka tour as the ECB has a clear rotation policy in place with cricketers having to spend months in a bio-bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bairstow is in India now for the last two Tests and the white-ball leg of the tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021 Auction: In-form batters Malan, Hales may find multiple franchises going all-out for them

Around 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in Chennai on Thursday but there are certain batsmen who have already hogged the limelight and are going to be the centre for attraction as the eight teams look to splash money in upcomin...

Australian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms

Australia claimed an early win in a protracted licensing battle with Google on Wednesday as media companies lined up to announce content deals with the internet giant that was reportedly far more lucrative than their global rivals.A month a...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar coup opponents in big show of rejection of military claims

Opponents of Myanmars military coup, including celebrities, veteran activists and students, rejected on Wednesday an army assertion that there was public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and said their campaign woul...

Aaron Eckhart to play Gerald Ford in Showtime series 'The First Lady'

Actor Aaron Eckhart, popular for his performances in The Dark Knight and Love Happens, has boarded the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.The show will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the histo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021