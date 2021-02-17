Left Menu

PSG capable of doing anything: Pochettino after win over Barcelona

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino said that his team is "capable of doing anything" as he praised the players for their "very good" performance after victory over Barcelona.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:45 IST
PSG capable of doing anything: Pochettino after win over Barcelona
Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino said that his team is "capable of doing anything" as he praised the players for their "very good" performance after victory over Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick powered PSG to a 4-1 win against Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie here on Wednesday.

"When you win, you are always happy and then the performance was very good. The players deserve everything and we feel very proud of our players for their fantastic match," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying. "But now we need to be focused on the game against Monaco and this was only the first leg and we still need to play the second leg in Paris. But we showed that playing in the way we did today, with that intensity and standard, this team is capable of doing anything," he added.

During the match, Barcelona had the better of the early stages with Keylor Navas thwarting Antoine Griezmann before Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 27th minute from the penalty spot after Frenkie de Jong was tripped by Layvin Kurzawa. Paris responded emphatically as Mbappe thumped in the equaliser, and Pochettino's men would have led at half-time had Marc-Andre ter Stegen not denied Kurzawa.

Mbappe swept home his second after Alessandro Florenzi burst in behind the home defence, then Moise Kean headed in a Leandro Paredes free-kick to put the visitors in a commanding position. Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 85th minute, sealing a sumptuous win for his side. Mbappe's triple strike took him past Pauleta as the third-highest scorer in PSG history on 111 goals. "@KMbappe tonight becomes the 3rd highest scorer in the history of Paris Saint-Germain!" PSG tweeted.

PSG and Barcelona will take on each other in the second leg on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021 Auction: In-form batters Malan, Hales may find multiple franchises going all-out for them

Around 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in Chennai on Thursday but there are certain batsmen who have already hogged the limelight and are going to be the centre for attraction as the eight teams look to splash money in upcomin...

Australian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms

Australia claimed an early win in a protracted licensing battle with Google on Wednesday as media companies lined up to announce content deals with the internet giant that was reportedly far more lucrative than their global rivals.A month a...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar coup opponents in big show of rejection of military claims

Opponents of Myanmars military coup, including celebrities, veteran activists and students, rejected on Wednesday an army assertion that there was public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and said their campaign woul...

Aaron Eckhart to play Gerald Ford in Showtime series 'The First Lady'

Actor Aaron Eckhart, popular for his performances in The Dark Knight and Love Happens, has boarded the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.The show will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the histo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021