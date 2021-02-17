Left Menu

Tennis-Brady surprises herself with semi-final after hard lockdown

Having been locked down in hard quarantine, Jennifer Brady gave herself little chance of making an impression at the Australian Open before the tournament, but on Wednesday the American found herself within reach of a maiden Grand Slam final. Brady booked her second major semi with a 4-6 6-2 6-1 win over United States team mate Jessica Pegula, and finished the match full of running despite a sweltering afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:34 IST
Tennis-Brady surprises herself with semi-final after hard lockdown
Jennifer Brady Image Credit: Wikimedia

Having been locked down in hard quarantine, Jennifer Brady gave herself little chance of making an impression at the Australian Open before the tournament, but on Wednesday the American found herself within reach of a maiden Grand Slam final.

Brady booked her second major semi with a 4-6 6-2 6-1 win over United States teammate Jessica Pegula and finished the match full of running despite a sweltering afternoon at Rod Laver Arena. The 25-year-old former college player was one of the 72 players participants to train during their 14-day quarantine after they were declared "close contacts" of people who tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Australia.

Some of the 72 players complained bitterly about their limited preparations for the Grand Slam and said the hard lockdown was responsible for their eliminations. Yet Brady focused only on the positives while detained in her hotel room, using the time to reflect and recharge after going "non-stop" since the middle of 2020.

"I didn't have any weeks off. Mentally I was feeling a little bit fried, to be honest," she told reporters. "I think I used that two weeks to kind of reset mentally and also physically, just give myself, my mind, my body a little bit of a rest.

"I would say I didn't really have high expectations on myself to do well (at the Australian Open). "I came out of the quarantine, then we were lucky enough to have a separate tournament for us who were in the hard lockdown.

"I was lucky to get a couple of matches in there before starting here." Brady will meet Czech surprise package Karolina Muchova, who stunned world number one Ash Barty, for a place in the final.

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka battle in the other semi-final on Thursday. Barring Muchova, the semi-finalists all reached the last four at the U.S. Open, an unusual consolidation after years of flux at the top of the women's game.

"I think it says a lot," said Brady, who was beaten by eventual champion Osaka at Flushing Meadows. "They're obviously great, great tennis players, champions of the sport," she said of Williams and Osaka.

"To be categorized in the same group of them, I'll take that as an honor. It's a huge achievement for me to make the semi-finals here. "Really just knowing I belong at this level, I can compete in the second week of Grand Slams consistently ... I mean, it obviously helps me, it benefits me moving forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Robot gliders probe huge iceberg's impact on penguin island's ecosystem

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering evidence to determine whether a massive Antarctic iceberg might have harmed wildlife there, scientists said We...

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...

Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The first movie poster of Disneys upcoming film Cruella is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. Raising fans excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company...

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021