Whatever they tried, we had an answer: Klopp 'very pleased' with Liverpool's win over RB Leipzig

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed elation over his team's victory over RB Leipzig and said his team had an answer for whatever their opponents tried in the match.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:55 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed elation over his team's victory over RB Leipzig and said his team had an answer for whatever their opponents tried in the match. Liverpool delivered an impressive performance to defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie here on Wednesday.

"We saw the line-up and we had no idea which system they would play. We had just no idea because with these players on the pitch they could have played six or seven different systems, and played them already. Not only they could, they played them in moments. And whatever they tried tonight, we had an answer. They had chances, yes, of course - that's normal. But the majority of the time we really had good control in the game and that's very important. It doesn't happen a lot against Leipzig," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. During the match, Dani Olmo almost gave RB Leipzig the lead in the fifth minute. His diving header hit the inside of the post and bounced clear. With both clubs giving each other a tough fight, the first half of the match witnessed no goals from either side.

In the 47th minute, Christopher Nkunku found himself one-on-one with Alisson Becker but the Liverpool goalkeeper produced a strong save to keep the game scoreless. Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead eight minutes into the second half when he latched onto a loose backpass and scored a stunning goal. Minutes later, Leipzig's shaky backline was punished once again, with Sadio Mane giving Liverpool a two-goal lead and the match concluded on the same.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Klopp said: "Very, very pleased with the performance obviously. It led to a result, I think to a deserved result. It was a game where you don't expect big advantages for one or the other team because of the nature of both teams, because both are really well organised, both defend really well, both are used to causing the opposition side problems in the way they want to build the game. I thought that worked out slightly better for us tonight." Liverpool and RB Leipzig will play against each other in the second leg on March 11. (ANI)

