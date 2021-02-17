Left Menu

Test rankings: Ashwin breaks into top 5 all-rounders, Rohit gains 9 places to reach 14th position

India opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have made notable gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings after playing defining roles in a massive 317-run victory over England in the second Test that levelled the four-match series 1-1.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:25 IST
Test rankings: Ashwin breaks into top 5 all-rounders, Rohit gains 9 places to reach 14th position
Indian spinner R Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma (Image: BCCI's Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have made notable gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings after playing defining roles in a massive 317-run victory over England in the second Test that levelled the four-match series 1-1. Rohit's first innings score of 161, which set the platform for a win that kept India in contention for the ICC World Test Championship final, has helped him gain nine places to reach 14th position, his best since November 2019.

The Mumbai batsman's career-best position was attained in October 2019, when he was ranked 10th after notching a double century against South Africa in Ranchi. Ashwin's second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match, he has gained 33 rating points to reach within three points of sixth-ranked Stuart Broad and to within 21 of second-ranked Neil Wagner.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Ashwin has reached fifth place while Ravindra Jadeja has gained a place to reach the second spot. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's 58 not out in the first innings has helped him continue his upward movement and he is now at a career-best 11th position.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returns in 50th position while left-arm spinner Axar Patel has entered the rankings in 68th place after an impressive debut that saw him take seven wickets including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. For England, left-arm spinner Jack Leach has gained six places to reach 31st position at a career-best 524 points after grabbing six wickets in the match even as several of his team-mates have slipped down the rankings including star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has lost his top position among all-rounders.

The West Indies, who pulled off a thrilling 17-run victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka to wrap up the two-Test series 2-0, have much to rejoice about in terms of players' rankings. Nkrumah Bonner is in 63rd position, scores of 90 and 38 in Dhaka helping him advance six places since his debut in the previous Test, while off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall's nine wickets in the match have helped him get into the top 50 for the first time.

Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (up 33 places to 78th) and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (up three places to 59th) are the other West Indies players to register upward movement. For Bangladesh, left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal has moved from 37th to 32nd after scores of 44 and 50 and Liton Das has reached 54th from 65th among batsmen. Left-arm spinner Tajiul Islam is in 22nd position after his eight wickets in the match helped him gain five places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading Emergency Medical Services Provider - Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, Announces the Appointment of Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria as MD & CEO

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirZiqitza Healthcare Limited ZHL announced the appointment of Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria, as the new MD CEO of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, a leading integrated emergency medical service provider in India. Amitabh...

Tamilisai Soundararajan takes additional charge as Puducherry LG

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took additional charge as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry on Wednesday.Pleased to Receive - The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of LieutenantGovernor of Puducherry from The Honble P...

Opponent of Belarusian president faces 15 years in jail as trial begins

A trial began in Belarus on Wednesday of a former banking executive who was jailed last year after challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in an election that sparked mass protests against the veteran leaders rule.Viktor Babariko, the fo...

Epic Games takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Apple to European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up it dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads. The two companies have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021