Left Menu

Soccer-Pochettino makes his mark at PSG with Barcelona coup

Six weeks after taking over at Paris St Germain, coach Mauricio Pochettino laid down a marker at the Ligue 1 club by masterminding a resounding 4-1 win at Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday. Four years after they were knocked out at the same stage by Barca with a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou following a 4-0 victory in Paris, the team also showed mental strength, staying in the game after falling 1-0 down to a Lionel Messi penalty.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:11 IST
Soccer-Pochettino makes his mark at PSG with Barcelona coup

Six weeks after taking over at Paris St Germain, coach Mauricio Pochettino laid down a marker at the Ligue 1 club by masterminding a resounding 4-1 win at Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Four years after they were knocked out at the same stage by Barca with a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou following a 4-0 victory in Paris, the team also showed mental strength, staying in the game after falling 1-0 down to a Lionel Messi penalty. With Neymar and Angel Di Maria both ruled out injured, Pochettino, who led Tottenham Hotspur to the final in 2019, made a clever choice by positioning Marco Verratti high up on the pitch, close to the attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi.

The Italy player had been used as a central midfielder by all previous coaches and while he was extremely efficient in that defensive role, playing higher up allowed him to display his attacking brilliance. Verratti managed 57 forward passes, and a superb deflection for Kylian Mbappe's equaliser in the first half.

'Il Gufetto' (the little owl) still defended smartly, thwarting a combination move between Antoine Griezmann and Messi that could have led to another Barca goal. "Pochettino has changed our style of play, we are now more compact. He gave us a team spirit," Italian Kean, who scored PSG's third, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Pochettino sprung a small surprise by fielding Kean instead of Pablo Sarabia, who had been previous coach Thomas Tuchel's preference. With the return leg on March 10 in mind, the Argentine coach also perfectly managed his replacements.

Verratti, who would have been suspended for the second leg had he picked a yellow card, was substituted for Julian Draxler in the 73rd minute as PSG were leading 3-1 and the Italian looking close to being booked. It was Draxler who provided Mbappe with the assist for the France striker's third goal of a memorable night.

Although all 79 teams who won a first leg 4-1 away in a European Cup have qualified for the next round since the 1970-71 season, PSG know too well they are not yet safely through to the quarter-finals. "We wanted to come here to win. That's what we did, but we've actually won nothing yet," said Mbappe, who scored his first goals in two years in a Champions League knockout tie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

Cambodias government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat.The 11-page decree an...

Max Learning Ventures Partners with Finland Education Firm, Concludes First Batch of ECE Training

New Delhi, India NewsVoirLearning Matters by Max Learning Ventures Limited has signed an agreement for Early Childhood Education and Care ECEC training with Finland International Education FINE. Under this agreement, Learning Matters conclu...

Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe COVID-19 risk: Study

Half of all people outside Africa carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals that reduces the risk of needing intensive care for COVID-19 by 20 per cent, says a new study. In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the ...

The/Nudge CSI, State Street to announce $750,000 fund for non-profit startups in India

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation CSI and NYSE-listed State Street Corporation on Wednesday announced a USD 750,000 fund about Rs 5.4 crore to incubate non-profit start-ups, with a technology focus, through a 3-year partnership.With a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021