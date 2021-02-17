Left Menu

Churchill Brothers aim to get back to winning ways against Chennai City FC

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:09 IST
Churchill Brothers would look to regain their mojo back and move back to the top of the I-League table when they take on ninth-placed Chennai City FC here on Thursday.

Churchill Brothers drew against Real Kashmir in their last game, extending their winless streak to three games. The Red Machines have seen a slight dip in their form have dropped to to the third spot with 13 points from seven games. Fernando Varela’s side have had some time to rest, and with top scorer Clayvin Zuniga back, they will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways.

“The players are positive even after the draw against Real Kashmir. We had many players out injured and had to do with makeshifts in defence and attack. Despite these absences, the players displayed great character, trying to attack and win the game,” Varela said.

Chennai City lost to title contenders Punjab FC 2-0 in their last match to have nine points from seven games. But, with the competition pretty tight in the middle of the table, Satyasagara’s team still has a chance of moving into the top half of the table.

However, they will need to bring out their best performance of the season if they want three points from Churchill Brothers.

“We want to finish in the top six. Looking at the points table, we are not far away from being there, and most of the teams are in a similar situation. I am looking at the positives, and hoping that our team will do well in the next couple of games,” Satyasagara said.

“Churchill Brothers are among the title contenders. It is going to be a difficult game for us playing against such a quality side that wants to keep building on their momentum. They are tough opposition, but we have had good rest and are ready to face them,” the Singaporean coach added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

