Tennis-Nadal's bid for record 21st Grand Slam title ended by Tsitsipas

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:24 IST
Rafa Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title ended at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a quarter-final defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal was overhauled 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 by the Greek in the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena.

