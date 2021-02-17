Tennis-Nadal's bid for record 21st Grand Slam title ended by Tsitsipas

Rafa Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title ended at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a quarter-final defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal was overhauled 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 by the Greek in the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)