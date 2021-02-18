Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Medvedev wins Russian duel against Rublev for semis spot

Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals and extend his winning streak to 19 matches. The pair rose up through the ranks together, playing against each other on the junior circuit, and two weeks ago combined to hand Russia the ATP Cup title. Marlins acquire reliever John Curtiss from Rays

The Miami Marlins acquired right-handed reliever John Curtiss from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league infielder Evan Edwards on Wednesday. Curtiss, 27, appeared in 17 regular-season games with the Rays in 2020, posting a 3-0 record with two saves and a 1.80 ERA. He struck out 25 batters and walked three in 25 innings. NHL: Capitals' Lundqvist 'looking great' six weeks after heart surgery

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist said on Wednesday his recovery from open heart surgery six weeks ago is going well and that he even felt good enough to go for a run. The 38-year-old Swede, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals last October, previously announced he would sit out the entire NHL season due to a heart condition. Nadal's Grand Slam record bid blown away by Tsitsipas

Rafa Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title came crashing to a halt at the Australian Open on Wednesday as Stefanos Tsitsipas rose up to topple the Spaniard 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 and reach the semi-finals. World number two Nadal had not lost a set coming into the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena and was locked on target for the last four at Melbourne Park after roaring to a two-set lead over the listless Greek. Most Japan firms oppose holding Tokyo Olympics as planned: Poll

Nearly two thirds of Japanese firms oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics as planned, a Reuters monthly poll found, swinging from the previous survey that showed most companies were in favour of giving it a go-ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reuters poll was taken as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks, further undermining confidence in organisers' abilities to fulfil their pledge to hold safe and secure Games. Cleveland's all-time saves leader Cody Allen retires

Former Cleveland closer Cody Allen has retired, the team announced Wednesday. The 32-year-old Allen is the franchise's all-time leader with 149 saves. He pitched for the Indians from 2012-18. Soccer: Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager among investors in NWSL's Spirit

Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager are buying a stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Washington Spirit, along with Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes, the team said on Wednesday. The daughters of former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are among more than 30 people in the new investor group, which also includes former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle. Japan's Olympic minister Hashimoto is preferred candidate to succeed Mori: NHK

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has emerged as the preferred candidate to succeed Yoshiro Mori as president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after he stepped down last week, public broadcaster NHK said. The panel will ask Hashimoto if she wishes to take the position, NHK added. SheBelieves Cup a test of mettle for U.S. Olympic hopefuls

The SheBelieves Cup will serve as a proving ground for U.S. players vying for a spot on the national women's soccer team's Olympic roster, head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday. The four-times World Cup winners play Canada on Thursday in the first of three games in less than seven days, a tough schedule for players looking to earn a trip to the Tokyo Games. Sheriff: Vincent Jackson suffered from 'chronic alcoholism'

Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson struggled with alcoholism and other health issues before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room this week, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday. Chronister also said Jackson's family is concerned he might have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a progressive and fatal disease that has been linked to concussions.

