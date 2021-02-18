Sports News Roundup: Marlins acquire reliever John Curtiss; Osaka ends Williams' bid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Marlins acquire reliever John Curtiss from Rays

The Miami Marlins acquired right-handed reliever John Curtiss from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league infielder Evan Edwards on Wednesday. Curtiss, 27, appeared in 17 regular-season games with the Rays in 2020, posting a 3-0 record with two saves and a 1.80 ERA. He struck out 25 batters and walked three in 25 innings.

Osaka ends Williams' bid for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in a storm of power-hitting on Thursday, humbling the American great 6-3 6-4 to reach her second Australian Open final. In a rematch of their tumultuous 2018 U.S. Open decider, Osaka underlined her status as the new queen of women's tennis and soaked up the cheers from the Rod Laver Arena crowd as fans returned to the Grand Slam after a five-day lockdown.

Most Japan firms oppose holding Tokyo Olympics as planned: Poll

Nearly two-thirds of Japanese firms oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics as planned, a Reuters monthly poll found, swinging from the previous survey that showed most companies were in favor of giving it a go-ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reuters poll was taken as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks, further undermining confidence in organizers' abilities to fulfill their pledge to hold safe and secure Games.

Cleveland's all-time saves leader Cody Allen retires

Former Cleveland closer Cody Allen has retired, the team announced Wednesday. The 32-year-old Allen is the franchise's all-time leader with 149 saves. He pitched for the Indians from 2012-18.

Japan Olympics Minister Hashimoto to accept role as head of Tokyo 2020: Kyodo

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympic Games, intends to accept the job of head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, after the previous leader quit due to sexist remarks. Yoshiro Mori resigned as president of the committee last week after saying women talk too much, a fresh blow to the Games, already marred by an unprecedented delay of a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and strong public opposition.

Sailing: Challenger Series final to resume this weekend without spectators

America's Cup organizers said on Thursday the Challenger Series final between Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK will resume this weekend without spectators as Auckland remains under COVID-19 restrictions. Racing on Wednesday was postponed after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Sunday announced a three-day lockdown in Auckland after three COVID-19 cases emerged, the first local infections since late January.

SheBelieves Cup a test of mettle for U.S. Olympic hopefuls

The SheBelieves Cup will serve as a proving ground for U.S. players vying for a spot on the national women's soccer team's Olympic roster, head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday. The four-time World Cup winners play Canada on Thursday in the first of three games in less than seven days, a tough schedule for players looking to earn a trip to the Tokyo Games.

Sheriff: Vincent Jackson suffered from 'chronic alcoholism'

Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson struggled with alcoholism and other health issues before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room this week, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday. Chronister also said Jackson's family is concerned he might have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a progressive and fatal disease that has been linked to concussions.

Fans return to Australian Open after lockdown ends

Fans wearing masks returned to the Australian Open on Thursday to take in the Grand Slam's semi-finals after the completion of Melbourne's five-day lockdown to contain an outbreak of COVID-19. Officials recorded no new cases of the coronavirus in Victoria state on Thursday, as Melbourne residents were released from social distancing restrictions.

Mets' Tim Tebow retires from baseball

New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday. Tebow, 33, played quarterback in the NFL from 2010-12 following a Heisman Trophy-winning career at the University of Florida. The Mets signed him in September 2016.

