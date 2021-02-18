Asian youth silver-winner Ankit Narwal enters quarters of tourney in Montenegro

Asian youth silver-winner Ankit Narwal enters quarters of tourney in MontenegroPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:50 IST
Asian youth silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro with a comfortable opening-round win.
Ankit registered a resounding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Lazizbel Fattoev and moved to the last-eight stage, where he will face Ukraine's Ratmir Turchaninov.
However, Meitei Sanjarmbam (56kg) and Vishal (75kg) lost their pre-quarterfinal bouts to Ukraine's Dmytro Todorov and Nurisiom Ismoilov respectively, held on Wednesday.
Later on Thursday, seven Indian boxers will be looking to secure podium finishes when they enter the ring for their respective quarter-final bouts.
Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) are in contention among the women.
Four male boxers -- Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Jugnoo (91+ kg) -- will be competing in the quarter-finals.
