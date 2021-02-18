Left Menu

Asian youth silver-winner Ankit Narwal enters quarters of tourney in Montenegro

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:50 IST
Asian youth silver-winner Ankit Narwal enters quarters of tourney in Montenegro

Asian youth silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro with a comfortable opening-round win.

Ankit registered a resounding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Lazizbel Fattoev and moved to the last-eight stage, where he will face Ukraine's Ratmir Turchaninov.

However, Meitei Sanjarmbam (56kg) and Vishal (75kg) lost their pre-quarterfinal bouts to Ukraine's Dmytro Todorov and Nurisiom Ismoilov respectively, held on Wednesday.

Later on Thursday, seven Indian boxers will be looking to secure podium finishes when they enter the ring for their respective quarter-final bouts.

Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) are in contention among the women.

Four male boxers -- Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Jugnoo (91+ kg) -- will be competing in the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday- easyJet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should give a clear statement on the path for international travel when he sets out plans next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the economy, the boss of airline EasyJet said on Monday.We also know that Mond...

Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar

Demonstrators against Myanmars military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the countrys second-biggest city.The police rampage in a Mandalay neighborhood where state railway w...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks end 9-day winning streak; Turkish central bank decision due

Emerging-market stocks broke their longest winning streak since June on Thursday as concerns about spreading variants of the coronavirus gave investors an opportunity to cash in, while Turkeys lira was muted ahead of a central bank meeting....

Foreign envoys visiting J-K reach Jammu; to meet Lt Guv, several delegations

Envoys of several countries, including member states of the European Union, visiting Jammu and Kashmir reached here on Thursday to assess the efforts made to strengthen democratically-elected local bodies.They will meet Lieutenant Governor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021