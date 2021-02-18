Left Menu

IPL 2021 Auction: Smith picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 cr

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday was picked by Delhi Capitals in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:27 IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Smith picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 cr
Australia batsman Steve Smith (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday was picked by Delhi Capitals in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB and Delhi Capitals both showed interest in Smith, and in the end, the former Australia skipper was picked up by Delhi for Rs 2.2 crore. Earlier, Smith was released by Rajasthan Royals prior to the mini-auction.

Karun Nair who had his base price as Rs 50 lakh did not find any takers and he went unsold quite early in the auction. England batters Alex Hales and Jason Roy who had their base price as Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively also did not find any takers and he also went unsold. West Indies batsman Evin Lewis and Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch also went unsold in the auction. India middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari also did not find any takers as set 1 in the auction came to an end.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year would witness 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment. All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.

However, right on the eve of the auction, England pacer Wood decided to withdraw his name in order to spend time with his family, reported ESPNcricinfo. 12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals retained 19 players including six overseas stars while six players including Alex Carey, Jason Roy, and Sandeep Lamichhane were released from the squad for the 2021 edition of the IPL. The players who were retained by the franchise from last season include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, and Avesh Khan. Delhi Capitals had also retained six overseas players which include last season's Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, along with his South African pace partner Anrich Nortje, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer, and English bowler Chris Woakes.

Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India PC mkt clocks 27% growth in Q4 to 2.9mn units: IDC

The PC market in India continued its growth momentum registering 27 per cent growth in shipment at 2.9 million units in the December 2020 quarter from 2.3 million units in the year-ago period, as per research firm IDC.However, the market - ...

Facebook 'bully' move in Australia shows need for regulation, UK trade body says

Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia shows why countries around the world need robust regulation to stop tech giants behaving like a school yard bully, the head of the UKs news media trade group said. News Media Associatio...

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh....

FIL Industries bags CII cold chain award

Jammu and Kashmir-based FIL industries has been conferred a national award by the CII in the category of backward integration at the 5th CII Cold Chain Awards, the company said on Thursday.FIL group is a diversified business organisation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021