Left Menu

IPL 2021 Auction: Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 cr, Shakib picked up by KKR

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:07 IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 cr, Shakib picked up by KKR
Shakib Al Hasan (L) and Moeen Ali (R). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav went unsold in the auction. England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore.

Earlier, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 14.25 crore. He had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but a bidding war unfolded between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The IPL "mini-auction" this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.

However, right on the eve of the auction, England pacer Wood decided to withdraw his name in order to spend time with his family, reported ESPNcricinfo. 12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU gives Hungary two months to change NGO law, or face fines

The European Unions executive on Thursday gave Hungary two months to change a contentious law requiring civil organizations to disclose foreign donors, or face fines. The Court of Justice of the European Union CJEU last year ruled that the ...

L&T Finance Holdings Rights Successfully Oversubscribed

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirLT Finance Holdings Limited LTFH or Company, one of the leading private sector Non-Banking Financial Companies in India, present in businesses including rural finance, housing finance, infrastructure finan...

Farmer dies by suicide unable to bear abuse of money-lender

A farmer died by suicide on hisfarm near here early Thursday as he was apparently upset overthe torture and abusive language allegedly used by a privatefinancial firm for not repaying a loan, police said.In a letter purportedly written by h...

Shah holds roadshow at Kakdwip in poll-bound Bengal

Amid chants of Jai ShriRam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held aroadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district of WestBengal where assembly election is due in April-May.Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chiefDili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021